7 showjumping competitions you need to check out this week

Annual showjumping show

Date: 8 July

Venue: Guernsey Riding & Hunt Club, St Saviours

Details: “Classes from 50cm to 1.15m including derby’s, a team competition, dog and donkey class and senior and junior sections.”

Senior British Showjumping

Date: 8 July

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater

Details: “Horse and pony sections plus school’s league competitions, with heights ranging from 70cm to 1.10m.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 9 July

Venue: Frinchingfield Equestrian Centre, Braintree

Details: “Classes from cross poles to 1.05m.”

Open showjumping

Date: 9 July

Venue: Witney College Campus, Oxford

Details: “Classes from a strictly restricted 50cm, where no rider will be eliminated and outside assistance and lead-reins are allowed to 90cm. Non-competition clothing can be worn providing a donation is made on the day for Willberry the Wonder Pony. Double clears will qualify for the Championships of Great Britain.”

Evening showjumping

Date: 13 July

Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Cirencester

Details: “Classes from cross poles to 80cm, all of which are single phase.”

Friday night showjumping

Date: 14 July

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Unaffiliated classes from 60cm clear round to 95cm with junior and senior sections. Rosettes to sixth place and prizes for one in every five starters.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 16 July

Venue: Fenland Equestrian Centre, Wisbech

Details: “Classes from cross poles not exceeding 40cm, which is also open to lead-rein competitors to 1.05m, plus a puissance, horse and hound and accumulator classes. Rosettes to sixth place.”

