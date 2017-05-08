7 showing shows you shouldn’t miss out on

If you’re a seasoned showing pro or you just fancy giving it a go at local level, take a look at these competitions you need to enter
Novice and open show
Date: 14 May
Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe
Details: “A huge range of classes on offer including in-hand and ridden options and youngstock to veteran, with championships and rosettes to sixth place.”
Spring show
Date: 14 May
Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar
Details: “In-hand and ridden classes for every type of horse and pony. It is a qualifying show for the Caledonian showing championships with other qualifiers on offer too.”
Amateur of the Year show
Date: 20-21 May
Venue: Croft Top Equestrian Centre, Accrington
Details: “This two-day show is open to all amateurs with 65 classes, 20 championships, two supreme’s, prize money, prizes, rugs and lots more, with a sash to the winner of every class. There’s no need to qualify for this show.”
Charity fun in-hand and ridden show
Date: 20 May
Venue: Saddlesdane Equestrian Centre, near Faversham
Details: “This show has a range of classes on offer to suit all abilities of horse, pony and rider.”
Showing show
Date: 20 May
Venue: Newton Rigg Equestrian, Penrith
Details: “A huge range of classes on offer including qualifiers.”
Big, fun show
Date: 21 May
Venue: Diamond Equestrian, Leicester
Details: “A fun show including in-hand and ridden classes, plus showjumping from 1’3″ to 3′.”
The Devon & Somerset championship
Date: 21 May
Venue: Bicton Arena, Devon
Details: “A large show with a range of classes including Royal International Horse Show qualifiers, plus summer championship and Equifest qualifiers. Stabling is available.”
