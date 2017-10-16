7 half-term horsey treats you need to check out now

With a lot of schools currently on their half term breaks, make the most of your free time and take a look at this range of competitions you need to enter



British Showjumping



Date: 18 October

Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire

Details: “Classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.40m open.”

Enter now

British Dressage

Date: 19 October

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “Classes from prelim to advanced medium with qualifiers, plus pick your own advanced and FEI tests.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated evening showjumping

Date: 19 October

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1m. This event tarts at 6pm with the clear round running until 7pm before starting with the first class. Refreshments available.”

Enter now

Combined training

Date: 20 October

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “British Eventing dressage tests, starting with BE90 with showjumping up to 85cm, with classes going up to intermediate with 1.25m showjumping. Extra schooling showjumping rounds can also be purchased.”

Enter now

Cross poles and beyond showjumping

Date: 21 October

Venue: Barleylands Equestrian Centre, Basildon

Details: “Classes from 60cm to 95cm — some with Trailblazers qualifiers.”

Enter now

Combined training

Date: 21 October

Venue: Chard Equestrian, Chard

Details: “Classes from intro with 50cm showjumping to novice elementary and medium with 1m showjumping. Dressage only classes available too.”

Enter now

Fun showjumping

Date: 21 October

Venue: High Plains Equestrian Centre, Riding Mill

Details: “Classes from 45cm to 95cm with junior and senior sections, plus a clear round. A clear round can be booked for the start of each height, simply add a clear round to your basket and state which height in the comments box. Classes from 65cm will count as the 2018 UK Riders first round qualifiers.”

Enter now

