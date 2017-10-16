7 half-term horsey treats you need to check out now

With a lot of schools currently on their half term breaks, make the most of your free time and take a look at this range of competitions you need to enter
British Showjumping
Date: 18 October
Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire
Details: “Classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.40m open.”
British Dressage
Date: 19 October
Venue: Field House, Staffordshire
Details: “Classes from prelim to advanced medium with qualifiers, plus pick your own advanced and FEI tests.”
Unaffiliated evening showjumping
Date: 19 October
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1m. This event tarts at 6pm with the clear round running until 7pm before starting with the first class. Refreshments available.”
Combined training
Date: 20 October
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Details: “British Eventing dressage tests, starting with BE90 with showjumping up to 85cm, with classes going up to intermediate with 1.25m showjumping. Extra schooling showjumping rounds can also be purchased.”
Cross poles and beyond showjumping
Date: 21 October
Venue: Barleylands Equestrian Centre, Basildon
Details: “Classes from 60cm to 95cm — some with Trailblazers qualifiers.”
Combined training
Date: 21 October
Venue: Chard Equestrian, Chard
Details: “Classes from intro with 50cm showjumping to novice elementary and medium with 1m showjumping. Dressage only classes available too.”
Fun showjumping
Date: 21 October
Venue: High Plains Equestrian Centre, Riding Mill
Details: “Classes from 45cm to 95cm with junior and senior sections, plus a clear round. A clear round can be booked for the start of each height, simply add a clear round to your basket and state which height in the comments box. Classes from 65cm will count as the 2018 UK Riders first round qualifiers.”
