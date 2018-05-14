7 combined training shows you don’t want to miss

If you want to kill two birds with one stone, why not take a look at these combined training competitions you need to enter



Eventers’ combined training



Date: 22 May

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater

Details: “Classes available with BE90 and BE100 dressage tests, plus a pick your own test option with showjumping ranging from 70cm to over 1m.”

Evening dressage and combined training

Date: 23 May

Venue: Rectory Farm Arena, Cirencester

Details: “A show offering combined training classes with BE dressage tests and showjumping from 90cm to 1m starting from around 4pm. Plaiting is not expected and additional clear rounds will be available for horses already entered into the competition.”

Combined training

Date: 26 May

Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Cam

Details: “This show is a relaxed and friendly competition open to all ages with a range of classes available to enter from intro dressage with 30cm showjumping (with no back poles) to a novice dressage test with 90cm jumping. Rosettes awarded to sixth place with a trophy going to the winner of each class.”

Combined training

Date: 28 May

Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester

Details: “This is a show packed full with a huge range of classes from intro dressage tests with 50cm showjumping to elementary with 1m showjumping. There is also a just dressage option.”

Combined training

Date: 9 June

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “Classes from 80cm showjumping with BE90 dressage up to intermediate dressage with 1.20m showjumping. There is also the option to buy extra jumping rounds if you wish to do so.”

Dressage and combined training

Date: 16 June

Venue: True Fate Equestrian Centre, Doncaster

Details: “There are a range of classes available to enter from intro dressage with 65cm jumping up to novice dressage with 95cm jumping.”

Dressage and combined training

Date: 23 June

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “This competition features classes from intro dressage with 45cm showjumping up to novice dressage with 90cm jumping.”

