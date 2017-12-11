6 festive jumping shows to put you in the Christmas spirit

Christmas is only just around the corner and these showjumping shows should help put you in the festive mood
Unaffiliated evening showjumping
Date: 14 December
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “Gates open at 5pm with a clear round and then classes from 60cm to 1m. The cafe will be open as usual. Don’t forget you can trade your rosette in for a hot drink.”
Enter now
Junior British Showjumping
Date: 16 December
Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth
Details: “Pony classes from 70cm open to 1.15m members’ cup.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 16 December
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Details: “Classes from 40cm cross poles to 90cm with a 60cm class with no spread fences included in the course. Prize money available dependent on entries and rosettes to those placed first to fifth and to those who jump a clear round.”
Enter now
Team and individual showjumping
Date: 16 December
Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar
Details: “A huge range of classes available from clear round cross poles, which also has a prize for the best Christmas fancy dress costume all the way up to 1.05m. .”
Enter now
Christmas unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 17 December
Venue: Lime Kiln Farm Equestrian Centre, Fakenham
Details: “A great variety of classes on offer from a 60cm speed class and a horse and hound relay to a pairs relay, puissance and 95cm open.”
Enter now
Christmas holiday showjumping
Date: 21 December
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from cross poles and 45cm to 95cm with higher fences available on request afterwards. There is also an offer available to each rider where if you enter two classes, you get two more for free.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings