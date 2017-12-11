6 festive jumping shows to put you in the Christmas spirit

Christmas is only just around the corner and these showjumping shows should help put you in the festive mood



Unaffiliated evening showjumping



Date: 14 December

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Gates open at 5pm with a clear round and then classes from 60cm to 1m. The cafe will be open as usual. Don’t forget you can trade your rosette in for a hot drink.”

Enter now

Junior British Showjumping

Date: 16 December

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “Pony classes from 70cm open to 1.15m members’ cup.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 16 December

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “Classes from 40cm cross poles to 90cm with a 60cm class with no spread fences included in the course. Prize money available dependent on entries and rosettes to those placed first to fifth and to those who jump a clear round.”

Enter now

Team and individual showjumping

Date: 16 December

Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar

Details: “A huge range of classes available from clear round cross poles, which also has a prize for the best Christmas fancy dress costume all the way up to 1.05m. .”

Enter now

Christmas unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 17 December

Venue: Lime Kiln Farm Equestrian Centre, Fakenham

Details: “A great variety of classes on offer from a 60cm speed class and a horse and hound relay to a pairs relay, puissance and 95cm open.”

Enter now

Christmas holiday showjumping

Date: 21 December

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from cross poles and 45cm to 95cm with higher fences available on request afterwards. There is also an offer available to each rider where if you enter two classes, you get two more for free.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings