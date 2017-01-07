Looking for your perfect family horse? One of these might fit the bill…

If you’re on the lookout for a horse to suit all shapes and sizes doing a variety of different activities, take a look at our selection of family horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Dream family horse’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Rooney Tune’ is bold, brave and kind. He truly is anyone’s hunter as he is happy to look after the nervous rider or the mad one wanting to jump and gallop all day! He has been hunted by anyone, from dad to 10-year-old daughter. He has excellent manners and is great with hounds. He crosses all country stylishly and jumps anything he is pointed at. He briefly whipped in when the whip’s horse went lame. He would love to continue to excel in the field or would equally suit a huntsman/whip/field master. He is a real all-rounder and schools beautifully on the flat. He is easy to box/shoe/clip and hacks alone and in company.”

2. ‘Very versatile’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Miss Hunter’ is a very versatile all-rounder and a real head-turner. She has been hunting with the York and Ainsty South this season, where she goes upfront with hounds but also easily fits back in the field. Missy is great with hounds and she loves hunt rides and jumping. She showjumps and goes cross-country too. Miss Hunter would suit the whole family. She has been on pleasure rides and is competitive in all activities. She is a quality mare with good conformation, is easy to deal with, travels on a lorry or trailer and is a no fuss mare. She also hacks alone or in company .”

3. ‘Can be ridden by anybody’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This gelding is a strong middleweight, real leg at each corner type. However he is unusual in that he is impeccably light in the hand and has the most beautiful light, uphill and active paces, and a real brain for work. He’s an outstanding big country hunter, having completed two seasons in Ireland and a full season with the South Notts, both in the field, and on occasion used by the huntsman. He is a real amateur’s horse being good to do at home, mannerly and travels in a lorry or trailer happily. Though hunting has primarily been his job, he has beautiful light paces and would be exceptionally smart in the dressage ring. He is careful over a showjump, good with fillers and thoroughly enjoys himself. He is comfortably jumping 1m courses at present — but he is far scopier than this and would easily jump decent tracks. He hacks alone or in company at home, and he’s good to ride and lead. He is very much an easy character on the yard.”

4. ‘Safe and genuine’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This full Irish draught is super to hack alone and in company. He is also great with the farrier, dentist, to clip and to box. He enjoys company but is currently by himself in the field, a place where he presently spends too much time. He is looking for the right person to bring him back to his full fitness; he loves to jump and does not get enough opportunity to do this. He has previously hunted which he thoroughly enjoyed. A very sad decision but it is for the good and well-being of a safe and genuine horse who want to give so much back to his new home.”

5. ‘An asset to any family’

Height: 17.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare is a beautiful moving horse that would be an asset to any family or competition home. Although she stands at 17.2hh, she is incredibly well behaved both on the ground and under saddle. She is extremely well bred and would change her hoof to any discipline as she is so rideable. She would make a fantastic dressage horse with her floaty paces, powerful hind-leg and lovely trainable attitude, but would equally suit a home that wanted to hunt and compete in riding clubs activities or a showjumping home. She is a completely versatile horse with a superb attitude to her work. She hacks well, turns out with both mares and geldings regardless of their size and is good to load, box and clip. A one in a million horse with no ifs or buts, which rarely comes at her size.”

6. ‘Huge potential’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: five

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This friendly Connemara is smart-looking and was second in his first working hunter class. He is very honest and has a fantastic jump. He goes out both alone and in company with a snaffle mouth. He is good to catch, box and show and has also been to Pony Club camp and rallies.”

