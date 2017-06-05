6 dressage shows you need to enter to show off your fancy footwork

If you fancy showcasing your skills on the flat, take a look at this selection of dressage competitions you need to enter



British Dressage in Leicestershire

Date: 11 June

Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester

Details: “There are a range of classes on offer from prelim to novice with affiliated qualifiers, plus unaffiliated junior and senior sections too.”

Enter now

British Dressage and unaffiliated summer league

Date: 11 June

Venue: Inchcoonans Competition & Livery Yard, Errol

Details: “Classes range from introductory to elementary with affiliated and unaffiliated options, plus summer qualifiers and league sections.”

Enter now

Evening unaffiliated dressage

Date: 14 June

Venue: Chyverton Park, Truro

Details: “This show is fun and laid-back. Classes include intro to elementary options.”

Enter now

Quest Club dressage

Date: 17 June

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from intro to novice with open and under-18 sections. Individual placings from first to sixth in each class and team placings from first to sixth in each section.”

Enter now

British Eventing dressage day

Date: 18 June

Venue: Chelwood Equestrian, Sussex

Details: “A special day of BE (British Eventing) dressage tests on grass to help you prepare for the upcoming local BE events. These are the tests for Brightling and Eridge Horse Trials. If the weather prevents us from running on grass we will be able to move on to a surface. Not going eventing? Come and ride them for a change from BD (British Dressage) anyway. There will be the usual culinary delights in the club room as well as a warm welcome. Rosettes from first to third minimum and maybe some prizes too.”

Enter now

Open dressage

Date: 18 June

Venue: Gainfield Equestrian, Faringdon

Details: “This dressage series has classes from intro to medium. Points can be gained by members and go towards the annual dressage series competition. Non-members are welcome too. There are three tier rosettes to sixth place in every class. This is a low-key dressage competition suitable for youngsters or nervous horses (or riders!).”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings