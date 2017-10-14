5 winter projects to feast your eyes on

If you quite fancy the idea of producing a young horse this winter, take a look at this selection for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Huge potential’

Height: 15.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “By Bazaar’s Chief, out of a performance pony this horse has huge potential and correct conformation. He also has fantastic, powerful paces, floats over the ground and is a lovely person and easy to work with. He has had all ground work done slowly and correctly and has been sat on. He has been turned away because he had a growth spurt but would be ready to bring back into work. He’s a pleasure to work with, very willing and wants to please.”

2. ‘Lovely’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “This stunning grey with Cassini I x Contender bloodlines, has a lovely attitude and is very easy. He is now being backed and is already hacking quietly around the village on his own. He is good in traffic and not spooky. He hasn’t put a foot wrong, is very willing and loves people. Good to catch and shoe.”

3. ‘Talented’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “Claud is an extremely good horse with great foundations to become a future star. He catches your eye with excellent reflexes, technique, attitude and great conformation. He is very intelligent, has a wonderful character and takes everything in his stride. His movement is powerful, elastic and balanced. He jumps with a super technique, showing a very neat front end, is quick off the floor and has plenty of scope.”

4. ‘Gorgeous’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 4

Selling points: “Alfie has a fabulous trainable temperament. He is very bold and has good balanced, rhythmical paces. His flat work is established and he goes in an easy outline. He has been schooling several times and competed in a clear round, jumping clear, as well as competing in some combined training. Alfie has hunted in Ireland and done some hunter trials. Alfie is by Watermill Swatch out of Clooneen Princess. He came over from Ireland three months ago with the aim of producing him and selling him on to start his competitive career. Alfie has no vices and he is a very sound type.”

5. ‘Showing great potential’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This five-year-old is showing great potential with the Worcestershire Hunt. He is snaffle mouthed and has been autumn hunting this season. He is easy to ride, great in traffic and is confident with hounds. He is great to hack, either in front or behind. He has been to showjumping clinics and has been shown in-hand. He is great for the farrier and perfect to clip. An honest, easy ride.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way