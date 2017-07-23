Dreaming of living in Cornwall? Check out these properties for sale

Breathe in the sea air with our pick of properties in the county — from farmhouses to a converted mill

1. Wilton Mill Farm, near Looe

For you: a three-bedroom farmhouse, en suite studio apartment and three cottages, positioned just three miles from the south Cornwall coast. Outside there are ponds and an orchard, as well as potential for a small campsite (subject to planning). This is an ideal set-up for those looking for an income opportunity.

For the horses: four stables, a tack room and a store, as well as further outbuildings, overlooking a yard that is currently let on a DIY livery basis. Set in 13.1 acres.

What’s the damage? £995,000

Agent: Stags

Telephone: 01392 680058

Visit: stags.co.uk

2. Higher Polmenna, near St Austell

For you: a modernised country home that has been extended from the original farmhouse, with six bedrooms (five of which are en suite), an orangery and heated outdoor swimming pool, with an old piggery housing the pump room, water filtration room and a store. The drawing room has an impressive inglenook fireplace, bread oven and woodburner. It is just two miles from the idyllic Portholland beach.

For the horses: stabling for three horses, a tack room and a hay barn. Set in six acres.

What’s the damage? £2m

Agent: Savills

Telephone: 01872 243200

Visit: savills.com

3. Hallagenna Cottages, near Bodmin

For you: a holiday cottage complex in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on Bodmin Moor, that was originally a traditional working farm. There is a three-bedroom farmhouse and five holiday cottages, each sleeping between three and four guests. There is a games room, and above the double garage is a studio.

For the horses: 10 stables in a horseshoe-shaped yard, with excellent hacking on Bodmin Moor on the doorstep. Set in 4.5 acres.

What’s the damage? £1m

Agent: Stags

Telephone: 01392 680058

Visit: stags.co.uk

