2018, let’s go! Get off to a flying start with these events you need to enter

Happy New Year! It is now time to get 2018 off to a flying start with your horse, so make the most of these competition and training opportunities



Evening unaffiliated dressage

Date: 4 January

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary. Simply book your time slot when you enter. Rosettes to sixth place in each class.”

Enter now

Affiliated dressage



Date: 5 January

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from prelim to pick your own prix st george with summer qualifiers. There are two all-weather outdoor sand and fibre arenas and a new 80x65m wax/fibre outdoor arena running up to four tests concurrently. There is ample hard standing parking and on-site catering providing a variety of hot and cold food and drink.”

Enter now

Showjumping day

Date: 5 January

Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester

Details: “Showjumping in a friendly environment. Come and spend the day with us — get your horse ready and then have a go at showjumping from 60cm to 70cm and 80+cm. From 8.30am to 3.30pm.”

Enter now

British Showjumping

Date: 6 January

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from British novice to 1.30m with some classes that are pre-enter only.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 6 January

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from clear round cross pole and 45cm to 1/1.05/1.10m on request. There are also qualifiers for Trailblazers, UK Chasers and Cricklands.”

Enter now

Combined training

Date: 6 January

Venue: Chard Equestrian, Chard

Details: “A great variety of classes on offer from 50cm showjumping with an intro dressage test to novice, elementary and medium dressage tests with 1m showjumping. There is also the option to do dressage only.”

Enter now

Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 6 January

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “A range of classes from 30cm clear round to 95cm, with each class split into junior and senior sections. Rosettes and prize money awarded to each section in each class.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings