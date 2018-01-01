2018, let’s go! Get off to a flying start with these events you need to enter

Happy New Year! It is now time to get 2018 off to a flying start with your horse, so make the most of these competition and training opportunities
Evening unaffiliated dressage
Date: 4 January
Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary. Simply book your time slot when you enter. Rosettes to sixth place in each class.”
Enter now
Affiliated dressage
Date: 5 January
Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester
Details: “Classes from prelim to pick your own prix st george with summer qualifiers. There are two all-weather outdoor sand and fibre arenas and a new 80x65m wax/fibre outdoor arena running up to four tests concurrently. There is ample hard standing parking and on-site catering providing a variety of hot and cold food and drink.”
Enter now
Showjumping day
Date: 5 January
Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester
Details: “Showjumping in a friendly environment. Come and spend the day with us — get your horse ready and then have a go at showjumping from 60cm to 70cm and 80+cm. From 8.30am to 3.30pm.”
Enter now
British Showjumping
Date: 6 January
Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth
Details: “Classes from British novice to 1.30m with some classes that are pre-enter only.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 6 January
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from clear round cross pole and 45cm to 1/1.05/1.10m on request. There are also qualifiers for Trailblazers, UK Chasers and Cricklands.”
Enter now
Combined training
Date: 6 January
Venue: Chard Equestrian, Chard
Details: “A great variety of classes on offer from 50cm showjumping with an intro dressage test to novice, elementary and medium dressage tests with 1m showjumping. There is also the option to do dressage only.”
Enter now
Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 6 January
Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop
Details: “A range of classes from 30cm clear round to 95cm, with each class split into junior and senior sections. Rosettes and prize money awarded to each section in each class.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings