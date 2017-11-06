British Dressage forces members to use real names on its forum

British Dressage (BD) has introduced changes to its members’ forum including banning users from using fake names.

Since 1 November, all forum users must operate under the name supplied when joining as a member, and only paid members will be allowed to start threads and add posts.

Associates will be able to read all threads in full, but not contribute.

BD hopes the move will tackle the behaviour of those who “continually push the boundaries”.

“[The forum] is a great source for knowledge, a place for lively debate and somewhere to get help and advice, most of the time,” said a BD spokesman.

“However, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for our staff to moderate the content effectively, when some users fail to stick to the forum rules.

“We appreciate that the majority of users post on the forum without transgressing the rules but there are some who continually push the boundaries of what we deem to be acceptable. So, the British Dressage board agreed it was time to take some action.

“We felt use of the forum should be a benefit for our valued paying members while those who are interested in dressage (our associate audience) could continue to follow the forum to get the current news and views, learn more about the sport and see what the hot topics are.”

All threads and posts created up before midnight on 31 October retain the alias of the poster, but after that the registered membership name will appear.

“Please don’t worry that anything historical will suddenly change — you don’t have to go deleting anything that you don’t want your name associated with,” added the BD spokesman.

