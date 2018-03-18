Whether you are jumping British novice or grand prix, don’t miss our selection of products to help you be more competitive and your competition day run seamlessly

Whether you’re training at home ahead of a big competition, or out and about chasing your double clears for qualification, using the right kit can really optimise your showjumping performance.

Here we bring you a selection of products that can help you with your preparation at home, make your competition day run more smoothly and allow you and your horse to look and feel at your best when it really matters.

Why not add a new jump to your arena to give your horse something different to look at? These robust jump wings are made of aluminium alloy and come in many different colour combinations.

Track your horse’s competition performance in an A5 wire-bound log book specifically designed for showjumpers. It contains pages to record up to 25 shows, with up to two classes per show. There is space to record all the details of your competitions including classes, horses, dates and locations, along with your first and second round scores, jump off times, results, qualifications, points and comments on your performance. There is also space to add photos.

These bonnets are a regular piece of equipment for many showjumpers. They are designed to be worn under the bridle during competition, to prevent insects from getting into the ears and are ideal for noise muffling. If you haven’t used one already then this could be great investment for horses that get irritated by flies or get tense in the ring.

This range from Shires is designed to protect your tack when it is stored in the tackroom or when it is being transported to the yard or to competitions. There are also bags for your boots, clothing and grooming kits. Here we have quoted the cost of the bridle bag.

Quite often during competition days you are running between horses, jump-offs, prize giving etc and therefore your boots can get fairly dirty. This quick wipe on shoe polish gives a great shine to your boots in seconds.

When you have multiple rings to get to and multiple horses to tack up then organisation becomes paramount so this hanger could be very useful. The hooks fit over a partition or door and are ideal to hang up halters, bridles and lead ropes as well as towels, spurs and other accessories.

Buying fillers and coloured poles can be a significant investment, but these sleeves offer a cheap and effective alternative. They are made from a very strong flexible pvc material giving a filler height of 60cm when resting on the ground. The matching sleeve fits snugly on the pole and can be slipped on and off easily with the aid of a loop at one end. It will not chip or peel and can easily be washed when dirty.

Download this useful application to your android phone and take it with you into your schooling arena. This makes setting up showjumping grids and exercises for horses easier. This app includes 27 exercises, plus vital distance information for both courses and grids.

This saddle pad with woven cotton waffle lining and a patch on the left side with crystal design comes in other colours and will look very stylish at competitions.

A good pair of safe and grippy stirrup irons can really help your performance over fences. These Tech Venice safety stirrups have an innovative mechanism that allows the side arm to open in case of a fall, so the foot can easily escape. The metal treads offer excellent grip, and they are available in a range of colours.

