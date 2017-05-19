10 great horsey products that come personalised

Make your equestrian kit really unique to you by taking a look at these products that can be personalised at the time of purchase, whether you are buying for your horse or for yourself

Personalising equine products is a popular thing to do in our world. Most things can be personalised by a professional embroider, but here are some products that give you the option to do so as you purchased them. It is important to remember that whatever alterations you make, the purpose of the product isn’t hindered or the safety levels decreased. Also, it is a good idea not to buy a product just because it comes personalised but that it will be comfortable and practical for you and your horse with the added bonus of customisation.

Personalised Showmasta rug

This breathable and wicking rug has a sheen outer fabric that repels dust, hair, and shavings, making it ideal for wearing before and while at a show. The thermal rug features metallic rope piping, metallic Masta branding, and a single adjustable surcingle fastening to help prevent slipping. There is a new personalisation service allowing you to choose the positioning, typeface and colour of the stitching you want adding.

RRP: £85, personalisation £6.99 extra

Visit: www.harryhall.com

Mackenzie & George personalisation service

Mackenzie & George offer the option to personalise the company’s British made leather belts and accessories with your initials at the time you order. Choose from debossed or foil finish.

RRP: £9 plus cost of the product

Visit: www.mackenzieandgeorge.com

Caldene Cadence Stretch black jacket

Not only does this competition jacket have rear vents and stretch fabric, but it also comes with free personalisation. This jacket, also features silver lurex embroidery detail, zip pockets and subtle branded buttons for a more stylish look.

RRP: from £67.97

Visit: www.harryhall.com

Harry Hall Beeford breeches

These pull on women’s breeches are made from a soft marl material with close contact stretch cuffs and diamond printed knee patches. Personalisation is free and adds that little bit extra.

RRP: £35

Visit: www.harryhall.com

Equiport Personalised fleece show rug

This premium quality soft fleece show rug, is available in a range of colour options, plus you can choose from a variety of embroidery fonts and colours to create your personalised look.

RRP: from £98

Visit: www.equiport.co.uk

Personalised Le Mieux ProSport saddlecloths

These beautiful suede saddle pads are stylish and comfort plus they are available with personal embroidery through Tylers Horse & Country. GP, dressage and close contact styles are all available.

RRP: £39.95 + £7.50 a side for embroidery

Visit: www.tylershorseandcountry.co.uk

Equetech Custom cushion

Design your own cushion from a range of colours on Equetech’s ‘design lab’ section on their website. We think these would be great in your horsebox.

RRP: £31.95

Visit: www.equetech.com

Personalised Childéric saddles

This prestigious saddler can personalise every saddle they make, from engraved name plates on the cantle, a choice of a range of coloured leather and even embroidery.

RRP: from £3,900

Visit: www.childericsaddles.co.uk

Blue Lizard racing saddle seat savers

Personalise your pony racing saddle seat and make it your own by adding your name, flag or image of choice.

RRP: £19.50

Visit: www.bluelizardequestrian.com

Peachy Belts personalised cartridge buckle

The personalised cartridge buckle from Peachy Belts is detachable and is shown here on the Simply Peachy brown leather belt. You can have three initials of your choice hand engraved on the silver buckle to give a look that is unique to you.

RRP: £150

Visit: www.peachybelts.co.uk

Claridge House Badminton headcollar

This leather headcollar with soft padding has a metal plate on the left cheek piece, which can be used for engraving. The headcollar is adjustable at the headpiece and the noseband to ensure a perfect fit.

RRP: £44.90

Visit: www.kramer.co.uk

