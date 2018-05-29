Georgia Tame’s jet set showjumper blog: the kind of news that means you have to pinch yourself

This week my competition news comes from France where I had four horses competing at Bethune CSI3*. It was one of those ‘nearly’ weeks.

The horses all felt on great form, but I just had a touch of four-fault-itis. However, there were still some great moments particularly with Z7 Caretina who came fourth in the seven-year-old class. She is a great mare and I’m really excited to see what the future holds. The main man, Z7 Cash Up, put in an incredible effort in the 1.55m to just breathe on a rail and have it down, but I’m still so proud of him and everything he is doing at the moment. We have such a busy schedule and he just keeps on giving me such lovely rounds.

You will see in my vlog that sadly it was my last show with the amazing Rosie. She has been the most vital and brilliant part of my support team. The horses all adore her, they always look amazing and I have loved working with her. Myself and the rest of the Breen Team are so sad to see her go but wish her all the luck in the world with her next adventure.

There have also been two pieces of quite exciting news. Firstly, I am thrilled to announce that I am now a brand ambassador for Kaval International who sell the most amazing riding wear, for both competition and at home. I am so grateful for their support and to Stride Management, who look after all of my PR, marketing and sponsorship, who have guided me through the whole process. Stride will be supporting me with all of my responsibilities as an ambassador, as with my hectic show schedule, I need all the help I can get! I will be wearing Kaval products from now on, so have a look at my Instagram to see the latest equestrian fashion from them.

Onto the second piece of news — the amazing Z7 Cash Up and I have been selected for the senior nations cup team at the Lisbon CSIO3* next week! This is will be my first appearance on a senior team and I am still pinching myself that I have made the cut. My team mates are Ellen Whitaker, Amy Inglis (a fellow Sussex girl) and Jake Saywell (another former Breen Team member — watch out for an intro from him in my vlog). To say I am excited is an understatement, but I am just trying to treat it as any other show and make sure Cash Up has the best possible preparation.

My next vlog will be all about my experience in Lisbon, Portugal so make sure to check back in to see how the team and I get on!

