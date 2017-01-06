Live careers web chat with Reaseheath College: 1pm, Thursday 12 January

Are you looking to the future and interested in the options that an equine college course might be able to offer? Or are you confused about the clearing process? Or are you the parent of a wannabe student who would like to understand what their options are?

Then don’t miss our live web chat with Kerry Owen and Kate Douglas-Dala from Reaseheath College on Thursday 12 January, from 1pm. Scroll down to set yourself a reminder so you don’t miss a moment. If you can’t be with us on the day, but would like to submit a question in advance, please email carol.phillips@timeinc.com with Careers Chat in the subject line. The live chat will be available to read after the Q&A has finished.

Meet the experts

Kerry Owen MSc, BSc (Hons), BHSAI, PGCE

Curriculum Area Manager for Equine and Business

Kerry is passionate about equine sports and has worked for Olympic show jumpers in the UK and abroad, on stud yards and on livery yards. Although she now has an academic career, she continues to work closely with the competition industry and leads Reaseheath’s arena parties when supporting international events such as HOYS, Royal Windsor and Bolesworth International.

Kate Douglas-Dala MSc, PGCE

Advanced Practitioner and E-Learning Coach for Higher Education, Course Manager for HE Equine

Kate’s specialisms include equine parasitology, nutrition, health and welfare. She plays a key role in the supervision of undergraduate research projects and holds external examiner posts at York St John University and the University of Greenwich.

About Reaseheath College

Reaseheath College in Cheshire is the training centre of choice for the serious equine student.

We work closely with employers to make sure our degrees give you the relevant, technical skills and knowledge you’ll need for a rewarding career. Our equine department is particularly successful in producing graduates who continue into scientific research, gain jobs with specialist equine companies or go into management.

A partner of the University of Chester, we are a recognised University Centre and our degrees are acknowledged as being among the best in the country. As a result, a very high proportion of Reaseheath graduates are in related employment within six months of completing their qualification.

Students on our diplomas and apprenticeships are also very successful, with many gaining jobs with professional producers, welfare organisations and leading retailers.

Our equestrian centre has all the facilities you would expect from a professional enterprise including a high standard indoor arena, two outdoor arenas, a purpose-built round pen for natural horsemanship and stabling for more than 60 horses.

We could say more… like our switched on staff have industry experience and we’ve great on-site accommodation and leisure facilities, but we’d rather you came and saw our campus for yourself. Find out more at www.reaseheath.ac.uk/horseandhound