The British team for the World Equestrian Games (WEG) is in high spirits ahead of the championships, which get underway on Wednesday 12 September at Tryon Equestrian Centre in North Carolina in the United States.

The first of the British horses have arrived on site as part of the massive airlift of horses from around the world, and they will be followed shortly by the remainder.

So who did the selectors choose to make up the British squads across the various disciplines? Here’s all you need to know…

World Equestrian Games British teams

Eventing

Ros Canter with Allstar B

with Allstar B Tina Cook with Billy The Red

with Billy The Red Piggy French with Quarrycrest Echo

with Quarrycrest Echo Tom McEwen with Toledo De Kerser

with Toledo De Kerser Gemma Tattersall with Arctic Soul

Dressage

Charlotte Dujardin with Mount St John Freestyle

with Mount St John Freestyle Emile Faurie with Dono Di Maggio

with Dono Di Maggio Carl Hester with Hawtins Delicato

with Hawtins Delicato Spencer Wilton with Super Nova II

Showjumping

Amanda Derbyshire with Luibanta BH

with Luibanta BH William Funnell with Billy Buckingham

with Billy Buckingham Holly Smith with Hearts Destiny

with Hearts Destiny William Whitaker with Utamaro D Ecaussines

Para dressage

Sophie Wells on C Fatal Attraction (grade V)

on C Fatal Attraction (grade V) Lee Pearson on Styletta (grade II)

on Styletta (grade II) Erin Orford on Dior (grade III)

on Dior (grade III) Natasha Baker on Mount St John Diva Dannebrog (grade III)

Endurance

Rachael Atkinson with her own Tannasg Psyches Realm

with her own Tannasg Psyches Realm Caroline Cowley with her own HS Bellini

with her own HS Bellini Dominique Freeman with her own Rising Heat (reserve: Carla Eigenauer’s WCF Atillah)

with her own Rising Heat (reserve: Carla Eigenauer’s WCF Atillah) Nicola Thorne with Heather and Jeremy Reynolds’ Grand Ku

Vaulting

NB: Britain is contesting the squad and individual female vaulting sections at WEG.

Squad: English Vaulting Squad with Ben Aucott’s British-bred Demezza, lunged by Julie Newell

Imogen Bexon

Ricky Davies

Romilly Hayton

Carys Morgan

Lucy Phillips

Sara Shortland

Luke Smith

The squad also has the British-bred River Of Thyme, owned by Julie Newell and previously by Mr and Mrs Tibbetts, selected as a reserve horse, with reserve lunger Suzi Cusick.

Individual female:

Rebecca Norval will compete on a borrowed horse

will compete on a borrowed horse Lucy Phillips with Ben Aucott’s Demezza, lunged by Julie Newell

Reining

Alison Bucknell with her own Jac Barbee Dream

with her own Jac Barbee Dream Francesca Sternberg with Rosanne Sternberg’s Spook N Sparkle

Driving

There will be no British drivers taking part in the World Equestrian Games this time, due to the costs of transportation, which is considerably higher for this discipline than the other sports.

World Equestrian Games: British team support staff

Chef de Mission

Overseeing the Team GBR’s performance at WEG in his role of chef de mission is David Holmes, who is also chief executive of British Eventing.

