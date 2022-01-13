Your equestrian career covered *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with Shearwater-Insurance

No matter the role you choose to pursue in the equestrian industry, securing cover to protect your future and your financials is key. But do you know which insurance policy you need, and which you can miss out? Shearwater Insurance explains it all.

On the yard

Whether you’re running a private training yard or a busy livery yard, you’ll need to consider your clients, your staff, and your equine residents, as well as the buildings and expensive equipment in your possession. Take the sting out of combining multiple policies by investing in a comprehensive equestrian property policy, which protects against both accidental and malicious damage, theft, loss of income, and more.

If you have staff, it’s a legal requirement that you have employers’ liability, which can be added onto a public liability policy for maximum coverage. It is always worth noting that employees don’t necessarily need to be contracted or full-time for the legal requirement to kick in. Even casual, freelance, and temporary staff require you to have employers’ liability.

Care, custody, and control is an essential add-on to your policies if you look after other people’s horses – this will protect you if one of your charges is injured through negligence.

In the saddle

A robust policy is absolutely essential for anyone who rides or coaches for a living, as well as for freelance grooms who have to mount up as part of their role. It’s important to note that while many governing bodies once provided personal accident coverage through their memberships, this has been largely phased out – so putting your own coverage in place should be your first order of business.

Pair personal accident coverage with a public liability policy to make sure all parties are cared for in the event of an incident.

In the office

An equestrian career is no longer limited to those in the saddle or on the yard – with the rise of digital media, careers in equestrian-adjacent PR, marketing, and journalism are more prevalent than ever. While these roles might not come with the obvious risks of a hands-on career with horses, it’s still vital to make sure you’re well-equipped to handle the unexpected.

Consider a package that combines professional indemnity, public liability, and legal cover. This will protect you in case of accidental negligence, copyright breach, or erroneous advice leading to the loss of a client’s money.

Public liability insurance is a requirement, too, for photographers at most competitions – don’t skimp on this essential coverage, which ensures that you won’t be out of pocket if anyone suffers an injury or property damage because of you or your kit.

Ready to discuss your customisable and comprehensive insurance options? Call Shearwater Insurance to speak to an experienced advisor on 01992 367111. Quote HH20 to receive a £20 discount off new policies, or head to www.shearwater-insurance.co.uk to receive an instant quote.