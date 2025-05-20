Powerful pelleted supplements for results you can see! *Promotion*





Advertisement Feature with SPILLERS

Leading equine nutrition brand SPILLERS has launched a range of powerful pelleted supplements by harnessing its 65+ years of nutrition and veterinary expertise. Sarah Nelson, nutritionist for SPILLERS shares her knowledge on how the right supplement can help optimise equine health and performance.

Why might my horse need a supplement?

Optimum nutrition is personal and can even change over time. So once the base diet is appropriate and balanced, supplements are an ideal way to fine-tune your horse’s nutrition, addressing their unique needs and helping to optimise their health and performance.

“At SPILLERS we understand that wellbeing is your top priority for your horse. That’s why we’ve combined our extensive 65+ years of experience with science to formulate our exciting range of six targeted, powerful pelleted supplements, with total transparency. Every ingredient has been carefully chosen for its efficacy, safety and traceability, to truly make a difference to your horse’s wellbeing, that you can clearly see.”

Total transparency

SPILLERS is totally transparent, with the active ingredients per serving clearly listed on each pouch and on the SPILLERS website. This enables horse owners to make a more informed choice when it comes to enhancing their horses’ wellbeing and performance.

Why pellets?

This one is simple, horse owners were asked! Supplements come in all sorts of formats from powders, liquids and pastes, to pellets and herbal blends, but the one constant concern with feeding them was waste, either because they were not eaten or in the case of powders them getting stuck around the bucket. SPILLERS supplements are pelleted to avoid waste and can even be fed directly from your hand!

Free Care-Line advice

The SPILLERS Care-Line offers personalised nutrition advice to help you choose the right supplement or combination of supplements to ensure your horse gets the maximum benefit from their nutrition.

Good for horses, good for the environment

There are no plastic tubs and scoops here! Each supplement comes in a 3kg (one month’s supply for a horse), recyclable pouch that contains 30% recycled plastic and includes a sustainable scoop made from cardboard.

Explore the range

SPILLERS Ulca Ease

SPILLERS Ulca Ease contains a natural marine calcium source, lecithin, apple pectin, liquorice root, fenugreek and threonine to provide targeted gastric support to help maintain a healthy stomach lining.

It includes:

A natural marine calcium source to help maintain a healthy pH in the stomach

Lecithin and apple pectin which work together to help maintain the mucosal lining of the stomach

Liquorice root and fenugreek which have been traditionally used to support stomach health

Threonine which is a major component of the mucus that lines the digestive tract

Lucy Sentance says: “Easy to feed, smells lovely and very palatable. Excellent ingredients and definitely works on my very fussy mare, Pai. Absolutely love it and would definitely buy it in the future.”

SPILLERS Calm

SPILLERS Calm contains a high level of magnesium from two sources, together with yeast, and a blend of traditional herbs to help promote calmness, support the nervous system and help reduce anxiety.

It includes:

Two sources of magnesium, which is known for its calming properties

A blend of yeast and B-vitamins to help support the nervous system

Lysine and arginine which have been shown to be effective in humans to reduce anxiety

Chamomile, traditionally fed to horses and shown to have calming effects in other species

Hops, passiflora and lemon balm, traditionally known as calming herbs

Sarah McGinn says: “Feathers became more relaxed almost overnight. She is currently in rehabilitation for kissing spines and was full of anticipatory anxiety. She became much more confident and trusting and the explosions she had become renowned for didn’t happen.”

SPILLERS Instant Energy

SPILLERS Instant Energy is a unique formula containing rapid and moderately available carbohydrate sources and ginseng which is known as a ‘feel good’ herb to encourage a focused and energetic performance.

It includes:

Rapid and moderately available carbohydrate sources to help provide a mixed energy profile

Ginseng, which is known as a feel-good herb and has traditionally been used to support mental capacity

Branched chain amino acids to support an energetic performance

Yeast, rich in B-vitamins, which are involved in energy metabolism

Victoria Tyler: “I was dubious about an energy supplement trial, as I thought it either wouldn’t make a difference to my horse’s energy or he would fizz up. Finn didn’t fizz up and he has definitely had more energy! He’s better going forward and not tiring as easily. Highly palatable energy supplement that actually works without the “fizz”. I was sceptical and I was proved wrong!”

SPILLERS Flex

SPILLERS Flex is a rich blend of joint supporting ingredients including glucosamine, chondroitin sulphate and MSM, alongside rosehips and boswellia to help maintain joint health and mobility.

It includes:

Hyaluronic acid, glucosamine, MSM and chondroitin sulphate to help maintain joint lubrication and support cartilage health

Dried rosehips, rich in natural antioxidants to help maintain joint comfort

A rich source of the important omega 3 fatty acid DHA, which is involved in the body’s normal inflammatory response

Boswellia which has been traditionally used to support joint health

Ella Weeks, who tested Flex on her horse Oscar, says: “Very effective and extremely palatable. I would certainly recommend it to my friends.”

SPILLERS Hoof Health

SPILLERS Hoof Health is a high biotin formula including essential amino acids, alongside zinc, copper, MSM and hawthorn to support hoof growth and quality. It is ideal for horses and ponies with slow hoof growth or hoof issues such as brittle, cracked and dry hooves.

It includes:

A higher level of biotin than typical hoof supplements, shown to support hoof growth as well as quality

The essential amino acids lysine and methionine which are important building blocks of the hoof wall

Two forms of zinc and copper which are essential to hoof quality, to maximise absorption

MSM, a rich source of sulphur, which is needed for the formation of keratin that is important in hoof and skin health

Hawthorn and rosehips traditionally found in UK hedgerows and a rich source of antioxidants

Denise Williams, who tested this supplement on her horse Maddie, says: “A highly palatable supplement, encouraging healthy hoof growth. Thank you for including us in the trial. I will definitely buy some when it’s released.”

SPILLERS VENTIL-ATE

SPILLERS VENTIL-ATE is a rebrand of the renowned WINERGY VENTIL-ATE, a scientifically proven formula containing a high level of bio-available vitamin C, together with selenium, vitamin E, garlic, rosemary, spinach and nutmeg, to reinforce natural lung defences.

It includes:

A high level of bioavailable vitamin C which has been proven to support lung health from within

Selenium and vitamin E that work together as part of the body’s natural antioxidant defence system

Garlic, rosemary, spinach and nutmeg, which contain natural properties to support respiratory health

Racehorse trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam says: “I’ve found that Ventil-ate has aided many of my racehorses over a number of years, especially supporting their respiratory systems with winning results. When mixed into their evening feeds my horses all lick their bowls clean.”

The new range of SPILLERS supplements is available on Amazon and in selected retail stores. For more info visit: www.spillers-feeds.com/products/supplements