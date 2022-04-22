Make life around the yard easy with Polaris all-terrain vehicles *Promotion*





Promotional feature with Polaris

For larger stable yards with schools and menage facilities as well as those with plenty of acreage, Polaris has a full range of vehicles and accessories to help make those essential tasks around the stables and in the fields as quick and easy as possible.

Alongside the all-new mid-range Ranger SP570, followed by the Ranger Diesel Deluxe launch, Polaris has also announced the completion of the new full-size Electric Ranger, as well as new colour options and upgrades across full-size Rangers, RZR, General and Sportsman brands.

Redesigned from the ground up, the cargo box on the Ranger SP570 is nearly 30% larger, and the single-handle tailgate provides quick access for loading and unloading tack and bales. Integrated tie-downs, slots for cargo dividers, and lock and ride attachment points allow cargo to be easy and quickly secured. The Prostar 570cc double-overhead-cam engine is mated to a new CVT. Providing two-times longer belt life, the upsized and re-tuned clutch system is designed to improve low-speed drivability. The all-new suspension provides 254mm of ground clearance, with a tighter turning radius and a compact width of 1,445mm.

With nearly 75-litres of onboard storage, the standard spec includes a mobile phone holder, enclosed storage bins, a map or tablet pocket, and a large, sealed glove box.

Moving the dashboard further back provides more knee space and the new exhaust system reduces in-cab noise levels. The use of Pro Shield cab components (the tightest-sealing cab system from Polaris) not only keeps water and dust outside the cab, but further reduces noise levels allowing riders to fully enjoy music wirelessly through the JBL Trail 4.0 audio system.

Forty new accessories are available for the Ranger SP570, along with four new accessory collections: Landowner, Farm, Hunt and Trail riders and grooms can find the perfect mix to assist with essential tasks around your equestrian centre, training facility or livery yard. The three colour options are sage green, pursuit camo (Hunter Edition) and black pearl (Nordic Pro Edition) with an in-cab heater and winch.

Chris Judson, vice president of Ranger, General and ATV, Polaris, says customers do not want to compromise on doing good quality work and enjoying time with the family: “The Ranger SP570 was designed so they don’t have to make these trade-offs; it’s great for work, fun to ride and the perfect fit.”

As well as the SP570, upgraded cushioning and more premium material in the redesigned seats on all full-size Ranger XP1000 models increases driver comfort, especially when travelling over rough terrain.

Matte titanium is a new colour for the XP1000 Premium (three-seat and crew models). Other new colours are ghost grey (XP1000 Premium ABS) and stealth grey (Crew 1000).

Ranger XP 1000 EPS

The king of its category, with an unmatched combination of power, comfort, convenience and brute strength, Ranger XP 1000 can pull more with its class leading towing capacity of 1,134kg. Combining 13 inches of ground clearance with a 30% stronger front drive gives you the confidence to finishes the biggest jobs around your equestrian centre.

The powerful 999cc Prostar engine delivers the class leading towing, payload and box capacity with ease and with the next-level comfort supplied by 11 inches of suspension travel, along with those in-cab essentials, you can find your happy place within the Polaris 1000 EPS from sun-up to sun-down.

Ranger Diesel Deluxe

Developed and launched in 2019, the Ranger Diesel Deluxe for 2022 has all the joys and performance of the Ranger Diesel with a few more luxuries added, available in a sleek matte titanium finish. The LED headlights provide 60% more output than the traditional halogen lights for improved visibility in low-light conditions, new 12-inch black aluminium wheels with 27-inch 6-ply Maxxis tyres replace the standard steel wheels for versions.

It’s not just the exterior changes that make the new Diesel more deluxe. Inside, riders will find an upgraded steering wheel with accent trim and premium branding and all-new seats with a contoured fit and additional bolstering.

“The new Diesel Deluxe model is focused on providing our customers the value and key features they want in a vehicle, standard from the factory,” comments Jenika Bishop, Ranger product manager at Polaris.

Fitted directly at the factory, these include a pre-installed eight-vent in-cab heater, an under-seat box for extra storage, and a noise reduction system to create a more comfortable, quieter cab.

Polaris unveiled plans in late December 2021 to debut an all-new electric Ranger utility side-by-side, advancing the company’s ‘rEV’d up’ electrification strategy. This full-size Ranger is the first electric vehicle Polaris have developed through its powersports industry-exclusive partnership with Zero Motorcycles, which the two companies announced last September.

Ranger XP Kenetic

The Ranger XP Kinetics 14.9Kwh lithium-ion battery provides the power to do more with uncompromised capability, unrivalled durability, and the refined performance of an all-new electric powertrain.

The electric powertrain has fewer moving parts, meaning less maintenance and more uptime. It’s been torture tested in extreme conditions for maximum durability.

Industry-leading 110 HP and 140 lb-ft of nearly instantaneous torque delivers exhilarating acceleration and the confidence to tow 2,500 lbs. and haul an industry-exclusive 1,250 lbs.

Polaris ATV

New colours are available for the utility, touring and sports Polaris Sportsman (automatic 4×4) and Scrambler ATV models. The Sportsman XP1000 is now available in black pearl, while the touring XP1000 can be ordered in navy blue. The Sportsman XP1000S also has a colour change to super graphite and the Scrambler XP1000S now comes in radar blue.