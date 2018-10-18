Why Musto’s new Oil Cloth Jackets will be an equestrian wardrobe essential *Promotion*

Advertisement Feature with Musto

Keith Musto’s silver medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics was symbolic of his determination to succeed. Training and competing were true tests of his mettle: a reforging of his character that led to him establishing the Musto brand.

He applied the same resolve to keeping sailors dry and protected, while ensuring that they stayed light and fast on the water. By selecting superior performance fabrics and constructing a three-layer application for sailing, Keith invented an industry-disrupting system.

Over the next five years, he would go on to develop the first viable two-piece drysuit – fusing technical fabrics with waterproof membranes, which pushed technical sailing fabrics into new stages of their evolution.

FROM WATER TO LAND

In 1987, whilst watching his daughter compete at a three-day event, Keith noticed that most equestrian spectators were still opting for wax-based jackets to keep them dry and protected. These typically became heavy and cold when wet. It was at this event that he decided to engineer technical clothing to help keep both spectators and riders protected in the countryside.

Over the next 30 years, Musto designers became fanatical about developing new technologies that kept a traditional aesthetic. And adapting existing ones to help push the boundaries of outdoor protection. They haven’t stopped since.

Musto’s new Holkham Oil Cloth Jacket for men and Berkeley Oil Cloth Jacket for women are two pieces born from this evolution of innovation.

These fully waterproof country jackets have been constructed from oil cloth twill: the outer fabric retains the look of a traditional wax jacket with a softer hand feel and being lighter weight when wet. They feature a Musto BR1 drop liner between the oil cloth and inner check liner. This membrane prevents water penetrating through to the skin. With an eye-catching check liner, adjustable waist and deep pockets to add to the country aesthetic, this is the ideal jacket for any outdoor pursuit.