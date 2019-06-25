Horse & Hound’s 135th birthday bonanza *Promotion*

As part of Horse & Hound’s 135th anniversary celebrations, we welcome the chance to share promotional messages from some of our commercial partners…

Aldershot Equestrian

Aldershot Equestrian is a leading supplier of horse treadmills, exercisers and more in Basingstoke, Newbury, Reading, Southampton and the UK. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of equestrian equipment covering field and lunge pens, as well as horse walkers, exercisers and equestrian treadmills. For more info call 07799264060 or visit www.aldershotequestrian.co.uk

Baybees Riding School

Baybees Riding School is a unique international riding center in beautiful Luxembourg. Children are taught to care for the ponies as well as learn to ride at a high standard. Summer camps are available for young riders from all over the world. For more info call 00352 691880678 or visit www.baybeesridingschool.com

Parma Group

Give your horsebox wheels a shining makeover in minutes with our mirror-finish, simple-to-fit trims. Available in a range of sizes in gleaming stainless steel. Contact Parma on 01728 745700 on shop online: www.horseboxtrims.com

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Redwings is the UK’s largest horse sanctuary, caring for 1,500 rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules. Funded 100% by donations, entry to our five UK visitor centres is free. For more info call 01508 481010 or visit www.redwings.org.uk

Super X Country

This UK-based international brand was established in 2010. The company offers technical riding kit including breeches, leggings, base layers and gloves, and is known for its stand out cross-country colours with matching horsewear. Designed by riders. For more info visit www.superxcountry.co.uk

Westgate Labs

Westgate Labs is a family business, founded by husband and wife David and Gillian Booth. Since 1999 Westgate has been leading the field in helping horse owners to manage the parasite control of their horses and other grazing animals. For more info call 01670 791320 or visit www.westgatelabs.co.uk