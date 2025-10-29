Things all equestrians need to be thinking about in autumn





Autumn has firmly set in now and equestrians are more aware than most how quickly the days have shortened and the temperatures dropped. There’s a lot to consider with this change in season, all while being aware that winter is just around the corner and things will inevitably change again.

For some, the competition season will have wound down, but even if this is the case it’s not time for a winter break just yet, so despite the lack of daylight, horses still need to be exercised. Many horse owners will also have to clip winter coats to stop them causing havoc with these exercise plans.

While a winter coat is great for keeping horses warm, excessive sweating causes many problems of its own. Clipping prevents overheating, speeds drying time and makes grooming quicker and easier all round. Other reasons for clipping include preventing and treating skin conditions and infections that are more likely to cause a problem in the wetter weather.

Clipping adds another factor of consideration into the never-ending dilemma that a lot of equestrians face – what rug should I put on my horse? Vets have been warning against over-rugging for years as it can have serious consequences. While it can feel cold in the early morning and late evening – when many owners tend to their horses – it quickly warms up in the middle of the day at this time of year. If you’ve rugged for the early morning temperature without considering the day ahead, you are more likely to end up with an overheated horse that is uncomfortable and sweating.

Another thing to be aware of with the changing weather is the condition of your horse’s feet. With heavy rain after such a dry summer, many horses have gone from having rock hard and brittle hooves to super-soft horn much faster than they are designed to do. With regular farriery visits, a good diet and daily hoof care, most horses will cope with the change, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on in order to prevent problems.

Insurance considerations

Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium, says: “We offer two tiers of policy when it comes to catering for different disciplines categorised as type of use. Type 1 covers a range of activities, including horses at grass and hacking, to dressage and driving, showing and showjumping.

“However, if you have plans to try autumn hunting this year – or cross-country and long distance/endurance riding over 25 miles – you’ll need to choose Type 2 in order to remain covered.”

Those who add the optional vet’s fees benefit on lunar monthly policies with The Insurance Emporium can choose to be covered for between £3,000 to £7,000 per incident, for a maximum of 365 days – whichever is reached first.

Francis explains: “This means that if you need to make a claim for gastric ulcers, you’ll also be able to claim for a lameness issue related to mud fever or a riding injury, for example. So, for each of these unrelated problems you may receive up to 365 days of cover, up to £7,000 depending on your level of cover.

“At The Insurance Emporium, we offer policies for all horses and ponies over 31 days old and under 20 years old. The standard benefits include death, theft or straying, but there are plenty of optional benefits in addition to the vet’s fees cover. These include saddlery and tack, rider dental treatment and personal accident, which you may want to consider if you are doing something different this year.”

For horses aged 20 years and over, Francis explains that there is the option of the veteran horse insurance policy.

“With the veteran policy, the standard benefit is death due to external visible accidental injury only, plus theft or straying. There are also optional benefits, including vet’s fees for external visible accidental injury up to £1,500 per incident on lunar monthly plans.”

For more information, to get a quote and find out about a range of discounts, visit theinsuranceemporium.co.uk

