Cheval Liberte UK – bringing high-quality stabling to the UK and Ireland for over 15 years *Promotion*

Cheval Liberte UK brings innovative stabling solutions designed by horse lovers and manufactured using the perfect combination of craftsmanship and technological advancements to the UK and Ireland. Founded in France, Cheval Liberte is Europe’s leading producer of quality equestrian products and utilises Poland’s worldwide renowned manufacturing capabilities to produce the highest quality products possible. As the UK and Ireland’s franchise, Cheval Liberte UK Limited is a North Wales-based, family-run business that employees local people and strives to offer its customers a personal and friendly service. This winning combination of Europe-wide designing, manufacturing and service means the company’s offering is like no other on the market.

So, what can Cheval Liberte UK offer you?

The company’s bread and butter is internal stables with a wide selection of frontages and partitions within its two ranges, Club and Prestige.

If you are looking for practical, high quality and robust internal stabling at affordable prices, look no further than the Club range. This range offers various hinged and sliding door styles, including bottom, full grill, anti-weave, and wicket.

The Prestige range is just that, prestigious, with high quality, beautiful designs that perfectly marry aesthetic and functionality. With central and side door layouts and unique upper grill designs, these prestige stables will take your barn to the next level and add industry-leading class.

The Cheval Liberte partitions include three designs; high bar, full board and mixed, and have been manufactured to offer the perfect dividers for every horse’s temperament.

All the internal stabling is available in 42mm slow grown tanalised pine, 32mm recycled plastic or 42mm oak, and are framed with galvanised steel for additional strength and longevity.

Cheval Liberte UK also supplies timber stables, windows, doors and shutters, field shelters, American barns, and temporary stabling.

Cheval Liberte UK’s timber stables are designed and built to the highest standards, with all panels framed with galvanised steel sections for strength. From smaller straight stable buildings to larger U-shaped or L-shaped stable blocks, the company can include loose boxes, tack rooms, storage areas, parking bays and feed rooms, so they provide you with everything you and your horses need.

Looking for a quick, cost-efficient way of sheltering your horses come rain or shine? Cheval Liberte UK’s field shelters are a great addition to any paddock and are built to last.

Sometimes, all your horse stabling needs is a refresh. Cheval Liberte UK’s windows, door, and shutters are perfect for modernising and improving the safety of stabling, providing quality ventilation, light and functionality for your horses and your operations.

The company’s local, personalised service lends itself perfectly to the more significant American barn projects; from start to finish, Cheval Liberte UK will aid and support the application, designing and installation of one of its exquisite American barns.

Run through the name Cheval Starbox, the company also offers temporary stabling for private or commercial use, so whether it is for three or 3000, we can offer high-quality, affordable temporary solutions to sheltering horses.

Cheval Liberte UK is here for you; they work with everyone. Bespoke or standard, budget and needs; you can be confident Cheval Liberte UK has the perfect stabling solution for your operation.

For much more information about the Cheval Liberte offering and to get in touch, visit www.cheval-liberte.co.uk.

