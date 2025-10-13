Make autumn a breeze with natural forage feeds from Thunderbrook





Autumn has arrived and it’s one of our favourite times of the year. The days of baked hard ground and annoying flies are over. Our horses are growing their winter coats and we are all enjoying the softer conditions under foot as the leaves turn.

As lovely as autumn is, this transitional time can be tricky for horses and their owners. As grass growth slows, the nutritional needs of horses living out full-time changes as well as those spending more time stabled. To keep your horse healthy and happy, forage needs to remain the cornerstone of their diet.

Whether you have a busy few months of competing ahead, will be enjoying weekend hacks with friends, or are caring for your retired equine friend, feeds that are quick and easy to prepare means more time to spend grooming, riding or enjoying that all-important time with your equine companions.

By providing good levels of essential fibre in your horse’s feed bucket, you can help keep your horse’s gut healthy and ensure their internal heating system can provide natural warmth as temperatures drop.

The power of clean, consistent fibre

With access to nutritious grazing limited, even if your horses live out 24/7, feeding quality conserved forage is essential to provide the nutrients to maintain optimum health throughout the autumn and winter months.

Thunderbrook Hay Flakes deliver 100% pre-alpine meadow hay in a dust-free, easy-to-feed form. Thanks to their fast soaking time, they transform into a soft, palatable mash within minutes – perfect for busy owners, older horses, or those with dental issues.

For horses who enjoy variety, Thunderbrook Meadow Nuts offer compact, nutrient-rich nuggets that can be served dry or soaked, making them a versatile choice for autumn feeding.

Thunderbrook Hay Cobs also remain a firm favourite, providing clean, natural fibre to support gut health and encourage natural chewing behaviour during longer stabling periods. The more time the horse spends chewing, the greater the levels of saliva production, which helps buffer the natural digestive acids in the horse’s stomach.

Extra support for weight management

A steady supply of fibre supports equine digestive health, reducing the risk of colic as well as ulcers. It also helps horses maintain their body temperature naturally, which will reduce the chance of weight loss.

For horses that struggle to retain their condition during colder months, Thunderbrook Gentle Gain offers a slow-release conditioning feed to support steady topline development and overall condition, without the risks associated with starchy cereals.

Make nature the heart of your horse’s diet

With forage costs on the rise after a tricky summer and low yields, supporting your horse’s hay or haylage intake with quality fibre-based feeds at a set price can help you budget as you avoid unexpected higher bills.

From Hay Cobs to Meadow Nuts and Gentle Gain, Thunderbrook’s autumn forage range provides clean, natural nutrition that supports condition, wellbeing, and happiness – for you and your horse. Order online at thunderbrook.co.uk for delivery direct or speak to your local stockist.