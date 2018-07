The United Stated Equestrian Federation (USEF) has set up a search committee to find a jumping chef d’equipe, to take over the reins from George H Morris in 2013.

The committee will be chaired by USEF judge Eric Straus and includes riders Karen O’Connor and Beezie Madden.

Morris led the U.S. Team to Silver at the 2006 World Equestrian Games and Gold at the 2008 Olympic Games