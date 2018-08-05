Today at London – 6 bizarre and brilliant moments from the final day of the LGCT

The London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour drew to its final conclusion on Sunday (5 August) and we bid a sad farewell to the world’s top riders and the hard working crew that have made this show undoubtedly one of the greatest sporting events in the country. Here are just a few of our highlights from the third day — and don’t miss the full report, including Scott Brash’s landmark grand prix victory and expert comment from John Whitaker, in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound, out Thursday, 9 August.

Performance of the day: world number one Harrie Smolders from the Netherlands notching up his second win of the week in the CSI5* classes with one of our all-time favourite speed horses, Zinius. “He was unbelievable this week — two wins out of two classes and I’m very proud of him,” said Harrie.

Friendliest faces of the show: The Chelsea Pensioners. We absolutely love them. Despite the heat, they were out in full force in their iconic scarlet coats, not only enjoying all the showjumping action but always happy to stop and chat — and pose for pictures galore — with spectators (and Scott Brash). Thank you for having us at Royal Hospital Chelsea this week!

Social media post of the day: Teddy The Shetland’s antics as he pranced around the show meeting his hoards of fans have had us all captivated. If you haven’t met this pint-sized celebrity, check him out on Instagram. Today he was spotted in the LGCT’s very own black taxi — what a legend.

Photo of the day: William Funnell and Billy McCain flying through the finish in the show’s concluding CSI5* class, the 1.55m jump-off. The pair posted the quickest time but sadly took the final rail with them — still, this was William’s second top-six finish of the afternoon with the 10-year-old by Cevin Z. Not bad for a day’s work!

Best of British: we may not have heard the national anthem ring out in any of today’s prize-giving ceremonies, but fortunately the Household Cavalry’s spectacular Musical Ride reminded us just how great it is to be British.