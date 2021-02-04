Junior equitation championship offers a new car to the winner

Talented young riders could be in with a chance of winning some incredible prizes on offer in the Premier Cup Equitation Championship hosted by the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida, this month.

Entries are now open for this special event, which will take place on Saturday, February 13 during week six of the Ocala Winter Spectacular. Junior riders under-18 will compete over three phases: flat, fences and a test of the top 14 riders to determine the ultimate winner of the Premier Cup Equitation Championship.

The newly crowned champion will be able to drive home in a sparkling new 2020 Chevrolet Blazer.

The class also features a $100,000 trainer bonus, with the trainer of the winning rider receiving $40,000, while the second place trainer receives $30,000 and $20,000 for the third. A wild card trainer selected from the rest of the field will also collect $10,000.

Competitors will face a course of at least eight obstacles set to a height of 3’6” including a combination, at least two changes of direction and three or more of the following: a bending line, a narrow jump (5’6”-8’), a roll back turn, a fence at the end of the ring and a long approach to a single jump.

After the jumping phase, riders with no major faults will be invited back for the flat phase which is judged on rider’s position, seat and correct, effective use of aids.

The top 14 riders will then be asked to return for a final round over a second course.

With prizes like that on offer, the Premier Cup Equitation Championship is set to be a real highlight of the Ocala Winter Spectacular. So, if you fancy your chances, the World Equestrian Center in Ocala is certainly the place to be.