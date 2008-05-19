Three-year-old picks up Cuddy ticket at Devon County

A three-year-old sports horse breeding champion exceeded all expectations to land the HOYS Cuddy Breeders’ Supreme in-hand ticket for first time mother and daughter duo, Lyndsey and Linda Head.

Having never contested a Cuddy championship before, it was an “overwhelming” experience the pair said they’ll never forget.

After winning the sports horse breeding championship with their homebred Lyndell Amadallas, the Welsh breeders returned to clinch the HOYS ticket on the final day of Devon County show.

The liver chestnut mare gleamed as Arthur Illsley gave a full inspection of his 16 finalists, which he eventually reduced to six.

“She’s had a great career so far but I never expected this,” said Lyndsey, who led the daughter of Abraham to victory for her mother Linda. “She was champion of the hunter breeding at the Royal Welsh as a yearling and champion sport horse,” added Lyndsey, who also won the sports horse yearling class at the Exeter venue with Amadallas’ full sister Lyndell Andorra.

The good news was welcomed by all the family who recently had to have another full sister to Amadallas put down five weeks after birth.

“The foal was born with carpal valgus and although we tried to fight it for five weeks, there was nothing more we could do,” said Lyndsey. “The mother was then found a Welsh section C foal by the National Foaling Bank, who has been absolutely brilliant.”

Lyndsey said she has just started to break Amadallas, who she hopes to bring out under saddle next year before aiming her at an eventing career.

“My champion was typical of a good sport horse,” said judge Arthur Illsley. “She’s got lovely movement and is the sort of horse that you can see really doing something in the future — whether it’s in the eventing world or in the hunting field.”

