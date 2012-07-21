Royal International Horse Show: hacks delight at Hickstead

Young horses came to the fore in the hack championship at the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead on Saturday as five-year-old Whalton Forgery clinched the championship and four-year-old Broadshard Simplicity the reserve.

Claire Twiston-Davies’s elegant Whalton Forgery (pictured), by Kilvington Scoundrel, combined movement and manners under Robert Walker to lift the title after winning his large class.

“He is an out and out star,” said Robert, who had earlier ridden Royal Engagement to finish second in the smalls to Katie Jerram and Golden Gunner.

The reserve hack title went to Jayne Webber riding the second placed large hack, Broadshard Simplicity.

It was Jayne’s turn to take centre stage in the small hunter final, when Kay Campbell’s It’s After Eight heading the 24-strong line-up.

Despite only meeting up with Pebbly Diva Du Mont at shows, Karla Gardner produced a stunning gallop to clinch the intermediate tricolour with Pearl Underwood’s winning show hunter.

“This is my first win and championship here, what a result,” said Karla.

Matthew Ainsworth headed a strong line-up of maxi cobs riding Clantara Shadow Play. Robin Bartolomy’s strapping grey nine-year-old also won this class in 2009 ridden then by his owner’s wife Avril.

At the other end of the height scale, Michelle Barnard’s yearling stallion, the American-bred Scott Creek Monarch Bellagio, took the miniature championship.

The classical side-saddle class brought a touch of elegance to the international arena, Rachel Pickard standing top riding Natterjack Toad.

Classes went on well into the evening, and taking the final two titles were Katie Roberts, who clinched the Anglo and part bred Arab championship riding Tyrdulais Lady In Waiting, and Jessica Smith, who secured the Pretty Polly (home-produced) mini tricolour with her first ridden winner Fofsway Dominic.

Results

Garrick Engineering Shelters hack (Miss J Bradbury, Miss E Morley) sml. 1, K Dove’s Golden Gunner; 2, L Smith-Crallan’s Royal Engagement; 3, C Cooper’s Whalton Razzamatazz. lge. 1, C Twiston-Davies’s Whalton Forgery; 2, C Bardo’s Broadshard Simplicity; 3, S Carey’s Pearly King. hunter (Mrs J Hubbard, Mr R Sumner) sml. 1, K Campbell’s It’s After Eight; 2 J Day’s Party Time; 3, P Underwood’s Royal Agent. Leeman Family cob (Mr D Machin, Miss S Holliday) maxi. 1, R Bartolomy’s Clantara Shadow Play; 2, Z King’s Colombard; 3, Lady Tyrrell’s Ballustree Quality Street. Jackson Fine Homes (Cornwall) BSPS intermediate (Mrs E Aitken, Mrs J Hoskin) SHT. 1 & ch, P Underwood’s Pebbly Diva Du Mont; 2, A Bosworth’s Trudi Thornton; 3, Y Thompson’s Blairfield Silicon. SRT sml. 1 & res, B Edwards’s Valantinos Royal Touch; 2, V Windsor_Phillips’s Wesswood Caste A Spell; 3, A Gresty’s Braeglen Masterpiece. lge. 1, J Thurston’s Saatchi; 2, Rosettes Direct’s Galliano III; 3, Mr & Mrs Woods’s Genevieve III. Harrison Civil Engineering BSPS Anglo & part bred Arab (Mrs B Burgess-Biggerstaff, Miss S Turner) sml. 1 & ch, K Roberts’s Tyrdulais Lady In Waiting; 2 & res, Harvey & Brewis’s Broadgrove Showman; 3, E Meer’s Kenilwood Sirocco. lge. 1, A Hewitson’s Binghams Toy Story; 2, R Lucas’s Lyncombe Legend; 3r, Mr & Mrs Wood’s Tremarl Mr Mole. Underwood ladies classical side saddle (Mrs L Hamilton). 1, P Pickard’s Natterjack Toad; 2, V Scouller’s Rebonjeur; 3, N Edgar’s Checkpoint Charlie. Stretcholt Equestrian Centre BMHS (Mr R Parker-Jones) colts/stallions 3yrs & over. 1, Mr & Mrs Parsons’s Spotlights Bo Diddly; 2, C Leonard’s Spotlights Rough Diamond; 3, Mr & Mrs Martin’s Aesthete Jack Frost. fillies/mares/geldings. 1, Sir T & Lady King’s Scott Creek My Key To Fashion; 2, F Wood’s Micatos Edwards Rainbow; 3, Mr & Mrs Foulkes’s Zealhouse Black Jack. 2-y-o. 1, W Edgar’s Spotlights Money Penny; 2, B Moss’s Scott Creek Monarch Man In Black; 3, Mr & Mrs Foulkes’s Donabi UK Uno Colour Fairy. y’ling. 1 & ch, M Barnard’s Scott Creek Monarch Bellagio; 2, P Armitage’s Scott Creek Indi Twist’N’Shout; 3, E Richardson’s Supreme Dreams Of Pencarnan. sml. 1, M Foulkes’s Hailstone Ready To Rumble; 2, A Kemp’s Aesthete Echos Golden Prince; 3, Mr & Mrs Hillyer’s Aesthete Playboys Ego. veteran. 1 & res, P Armitage’s Mostly Minnies Key West; 2, J Domhill’s Toyhorse Prince Dillon; 3, A Robinson’s Longmeadow Charles. BSPS mini Pretty Polly (Ms C Webb, Ms A Gomersall) LR. 1 & res, H Barton’s West Leake Sophistication; 2, C Simpson-Jones’s Conway Blue Moon; 3, M Baxter-Davies’s Nantcol Lady Charlotte. FR. 1 & ch, N Smith’s Fofsway Dominic; 2, H Martin’s Fofsway Flutter; 3, S Yule’s Romany River Anniversary.