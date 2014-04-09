Pop star joins Horse of the Year Show team

Pop star Leona Lewis is the new honorary president of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Leona, who won TV talent contest The X Factor in 2006, wants to use her new role at HOYS to promote the work of her charity, Hopefield Animal Sanctuary.

The singer said it was a “huge privilege” to have been asked and is looking forward to lending her support “in as many ways as I can.”

Helena Pettit of Grandstand Media, organiser of HOYS, said: “Leona’s enthusiasm for horses and equestrianism make her the ideal figurehead for the show.”

Back by popular demand at this year’s HOYS are the musical ride of the Household Cavalry. Making his British debut is Spaniard, Antonia Fernandez with his display of natural horsemanship.

On 10 October the Eilberg Dressage Master Class and Dressage Future Elite Championship take place.

On the morning of the 9 October there is a training class for international riders to enable visitors see how the professionals get their horses ready for the week ahead.

The inaugural Metalwood Fencing and The Arab Horse Society Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year Championship are on 12 October.

For the full show timetable and tickets visit www.hoys.co.uk or tel 0844 581 8282