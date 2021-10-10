‘If he was a man, I’d marry him’: Home-bred riding horse lifts biggest title of his career under breeder’s son-in-law





“We’re just living the dream,” said breeder Lisha Leeman, on behalf of her family and her Kellythorpes Stud, who secured the riding horse of the year honours at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with their large height winner Kellythorpes Obsession (Bam Bam), who was ridden to perfection by Frazer Atherden.

The Kilvington Scoundrel nine-year-old is out of Lisha’s much-loved foundation mare Meacham Mambo No. 5.

“I’m shaking a little bit,” said Lisha’s son-in-law Frazer, who last rode the HOYS centre line in 2012 aboard his prolific late Highland stallion Stirlingdene.

Earlier in the week, Lisha’s 128cm show pony Kellythorpes Tiny Dancer was reserve in the show pony championship under Cate Kerr, giving the stud their very first HOYS win.

“Bam Bam is a beautiful ride; he’s so soft in the hand and has such elevated paces,” added Frazer. “You sit right in the middle of him and there’s just so much in front of you.”

“When they are home-bred it means so much,” added Lisha. “When you’ve been there the whole way, from delivering them to giving them a life and protecting them along the way. This is what we all aspire to do.

“I couldn’t do it without my team at home; they’re everything to me and I owe them so much.

“Bam Bam is the perfect gentleman; if he was a man I’d marry him. He’s dam, Mambo, is the queen who put us on the map.”

The winning small Buriana Larkrise piloted by her producer Hannah Horton was called out as reserve. The Up With The Lark eight-year-old is a home-bred owned by Eileen Jenkins.

