Premier Equine Maria diamanté show shirt review

Premier Equine Maria diamanté show shirt Score 7/10 Performance: 5/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Premier Equine Price as reviewed: £40

Official description

Embellished diamanté details set the tone of the Premier Equine Maria diamanté show shirt that has been crafted from our high quality jersey for a style that truly performs. The main body is constructed using a Hydropore, four-way stretch fabric with excellent moisture wicking properties. This technical fabric will help keep you cool while looking effortlessly stylish in the ring. The collar is delicately decorated with sparkling crystals and is set on a pristine, high quality cotton poplin, and the invisible front zip entry is finished with contrast piping that accentuates your profile. Ideal for riders who want to make a lasting impression.

First impressions

It looked really stylish and felt of good quality.

Overview of performance

This shirt has short sleeves, which meant it wasn’t really warm enough for the winter. Despite being quite tight around the neck, it was comfortable and the fit was OK. It washed well and stayed looking smart.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the diamanté collar, but it did make it more difficult to get a stock on. The colour was also really smart, but it doesn’t go with a tweed jacket.