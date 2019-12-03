SXC Candy Stripe fleece leggings review

SXC Candy Stripe fleece leggings Score 7/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Super X Country Price as reviewed: £45

Welcome to our group test of winter riding leggings. All of the leggings in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The SXC Candy Stripe fleece leggings are extremely soft, stretchy and flattering with fleece lining. The seams have been reinforced, positioned for total ease of movement in the saddle with no rubbing on areas of your skin. They feature green and red candy stripe detailing on the two pockets and the waistband, as well as two large pockets on either side of the leg, ideal for any sized phone. The silicone branded knee grips are extremely grippy.

First impressions

These leggings have a really funky design and a really wide waistband.

Overview of performance

These leggings were comfortable in general, but I did find that the knee grip strips rubbed a bit. The deep pockets were really handy. The leggings wore quite well overall, but I can see that the grips might come away with longer wear.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

These leggings fitted quite nicely. I wasn’t sold on the knee grips, but they did the job.