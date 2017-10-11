Stylish, warm and waterproof — what more could you want from a jacket?

The Padova jacket is an ideal item of clothing for the autumn as it has a nice thin layer of quilting to keep you warm on those chilly days and is fully waterproof to help ensure you stay dry.

This jacket is incredibly stylish and it hasn’t been limited to only being worn at the stables. The fabric has anti-stain function built in which is a handy addition for times you wear it to the stables. It is also machine washable and has washed up well after use.



The fit is true to size and if you are between sizes or hope to wear a thick jumper underneath in the winter I would suggest you go up a size. The size can be adjusted to fit around the waist with adjustable drawstrings. The sleeves are lovely and long to ensure you are truly protected from the elements.

This jacket offers plenty of zip pockets to safely secure your keys, phone and so on while wearing.

This is an ideal jacket for winter riding as it isn’t too thick that when you ride you become too hot and it is fully breathable. It also features zipped backed vents to ensure freedom of movement in the saddle.

The jacket is from the AA Platinum collection and carries a higher price tag than some other jackets on the market. However I feel that the performance and look of this jacket warrant the price. I certainly haven’t been disappointed. Beautifully stylish, fully waterproof and practical this is a must-have for the autumn months.