Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings review

Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 6/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Sporting Hares Price as reviewed: £50

Welcome to our group test of winter riding leggings. All of the leggings in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Sporting Hares Victorious thermal riding leggings are designed for supreme comfort and performance during the cooler season. An intelligent four-way stretch material ensures a snug fit to the rider, while a sumptuous fleece lining gives optimum insulation. Strategically-placed silicon knee grips ensure complete control when needed most in the saddle, while a high waist completes a serene fit. Two discreet pockets finish off a riding tight built on a foundation of result-driven performance.

First impressions

These leggings were quite generously sized. They also didn’t have a full seat, which I would have preferred, but they did have knee grips so I was keen to see how they would be. They also had a thick and high waistband.

Overview of performance

The knee patches were really sticky, which was great. The leggings were quite baggy in general, but did also lose shape slightly over time with washing. They had a pocket large enough to fit my phone in, which was a real plus.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I would have preferred more shaping and elastic around the ankles as they were quite baggy. They were warm, but not warm enough to wear on their own if it was really cold.