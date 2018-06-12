Welcome to our new group test of mid-layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Snuggy Hoods’ official description

The Snuggy Jumper is made from our usual high quality, soft polar fleece and is a warm, fun addition to any wardrobe.

Sam’s first impressions

I thought this was a very plain design, but was super soft and I was looking forward to putting it on as it looked so cosy.

Overview of performance

I really love this top as it’s so cosy due to its loose risen turtle neck and super soft fleece material. It went through the wash well and the sizing is on the generous side. I thought it was too good for me to wear on the yard as I didn’t want hay and straw to stick to it!

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I loved the neck line and the fact it was so cosy, plus it’s incredibly good value, but as a mid-layer it felt a bit bulky.