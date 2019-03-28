Razza Pura Dryarn socks review

Razza Pura Dryarn socks Score 5/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 4/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Razza Pura Price as reviewed: £13.50

Official description

The Razza Pura Dryarn socks are designed and manufactured in Italy, to ensure a luxury finish. The socks are produced with high performance as standard. The socks made from Dryarn are light, insulating, breathable, they always stay dry and they guarantee a high level of hygiene and constant comfort sensation.

First impressions

Very long compared to the others tested — I have a long lower leg but they came up above the knee.

Overview of performance

These were not very comfortable under long boots because you need to fold down the tops, but there were very robust and the foot was comfortable. It was a shame that they were too long and, therefore, rucked up behind my knee.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

Sharethrough (Mobile)

I like the pinky-red colour on them and that they are robust, plus the foot is supportive. It is a shame that they were too long.