Razza Pura Dryarn socks: ‘robust but very long’ 5/10

Welcome to our independent group test of technical riding socks. All of the socks in this group test have been put through their paces by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below
  • Razza Pura Dryarn socks review

Razza Pura Dryarn socks

Score

5/10
  • Performance:
    6/10
  • Style:
    7/10
  • Fit:
    4/10
  • Value:
    5/10

Manufacturer:

Razza Pura

Price as reviewed:

£13.50

Official description

The Razza Pura Dryarn socks are designed and manufactured in Italy, to ensure a luxury finish.  The socks are produced with high performance as standard. The socks made from Dryarn are light, insulating, breathable, they always stay dry and they guarantee a high level of hygiene and constant comfort sensation.

First impressions

Very long compared to the others tested — I have a long lower leg but they came up above the knee.

Overview of performance

These were not very comfortable under long boots because you need to fold down the tops, but there were very robust and the foot was comfortable. It was a shame that they were too long and, therefore, rucked up behind my knee.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I like the pinky-red colour on them and that they are robust, plus the foot is supportive. It is a shame that they were too long.

Verdict

I would recommend these to a long-legged person who struggles to find long enough socks then these would be good. Otherwise I would only recommend these for using on the yard and not under riding boots.