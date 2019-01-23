Welcome to our group test of ladies’ lightweight, showerproof jackets for horse riders. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Pikeur’s official description:

The medium-length Pikeur Pina Jacket is windproof and waterproof, with taped seams, an integral fold-away hood, two-way zip, waterproof pocket zips and a knitted inner collar.

Tamsin’s first impressions:

This is a smart jacket that looked lightweight and waterproof with very strong branding on the rear of the collar.

Overview of performance:

This jacket was very comfortable to wear and stood up to the job in terms of being waterproof, lightweight and easy to wear.

Tamsin’s likes/dislikes:

I like having the hood in the collar as it makes the collar padded and actually adds to the comfort, with the added luxury of having a hood when you need it. But I found the cuffs of this jacket to be too big and the popper on them is not adjustable.