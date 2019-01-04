Welcome to our independent group test of gilets for horse riders. All of the gilets in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.
Pikeur Amelie waistcoat: ‘useful and versatile’ 8/10
Official description
The Pikeur Amelie waistcoat is a ladies’ quilted waistcoat with 125g wadding, a two-way zip and a stand-up collar. This gilet comes with a stuff-bag.
First impressions
The quality of this gilet felt really good. It was plain and simple, and looked like a garment that would make a good extra layer.
Overview of performance
This gilet proved really warm, practical and comfortable to wear under any jacket. A great choice for winter wear.
Likes and dislikes
I really like its pack away bag, which makes this a great item to keep in car for when cold weather catches you out.
Verdict
This is a really useful and versatile garment for anyone’s wardrobe