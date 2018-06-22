Welcome to our group test of base layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Paragon Equestrian’s official description





Designed with style, performance and comfort in mind, the Paragon Equestrian Luxe Technical Base Layer is made with four-way stretch, brushed fleece-lined technical fabric. The fabric’s wicking properties quickly removes moisture from your skin and dries out quickly to enable you to train hard in super style and comfort. In addition the top has a stretch mesh back that prevents overheating on warmer days and when the top is used to layer under jackets. It also has a reflective strip at the base of the collar and is finished with a unique crystal zip.

Harriet’s first impressions

I really liked the contouring around the hips and thought the reflective back was a really good extra.

Overview of performance

The top fitted really well with plenty of movement around the shoulders and arms. It was slightly thicker than the others and as a result was warmer. The crystal zip and reflective part on the back of the neck were really smart added extras.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

The liked the fit and how much movement you had in it, plus the overall style gave it a smart look. However, the thickness of the material meant it was better suited to winter use.