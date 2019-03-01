Noble Outfitters Softshell riding pants review

Trending:

Welcome to our independent group test of ladies’ winter leisure breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.
Noble Outfitters Softshell riding pants

Score

8/10
  • Style:
    8/10
  • Fit:
    8/10
  • Performance:
    8/10
  • Value:
    8/10

Manufacturer:

Noble Outfitters

Price as reviewed:

£79.95

Official description

These Noble Outfitters Softshell riding pants are ideal for riding in the coldest conditions. They are wind- and water-repellent trousers, and will retain warmth and keep out the elements. The breathable outer softshell fabric helps to keep your skin ventilated, without restricting movement, and a cosy micro polyester fleece inner lining gives a snug fit while remaining lightweight and comfortable. A mix of 74% polyester and 26% spandex achieves the ultimate balance of warmth and flexibility. A front zip closure makes it easy to take the breeches on and off and secure hand pockets and novelty knee caps and UPF 50+ protection.

First impressions

These breeches look different material-wise.

Overview of performance

I really like these breeches; they’re comfortable, stylish and extremely warm. They are slightly tougher than other pairs on test, and they seem to repel water and wash very well. The knee grips weren’t too grippy either. I would best describe these as heavy-duty riding leggings.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really like the look and feel of these breeches.

Verdict

They are tough, and I like their look and feel, so I would definitely recommend to a friend.