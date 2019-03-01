Noble Outfitters Softshell riding pants review

Noble Outfitters Softshell riding pants Score 8/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Noble Outfitters Price as reviewed: £79.95

Official description

These Noble Outfitters Softshell riding pants are ideal for riding in the coldest conditions. They are wind- and water-repellent trousers, and will retain warmth and keep out the elements. The breathable outer softshell fabric helps to keep your skin ventilated, without restricting movement, and a cosy micro polyester fleece inner lining gives a snug fit while remaining lightweight and comfortable. A mix of 74% polyester and 26% spandex achieves the ultimate balance of warmth and flexibility. A front zip closure makes it easy to take the breeches on and off and secure hand pockets and novelty knee caps and UPF 50+ protection.

First impressions

These breeches look different material-wise.

Overview of performance

I really like these breeches; they’re comfortable, stylish and extremely warm. They are slightly tougher than other pairs on test, and they seem to repel water and wash very well. The knee grips weren’t too grippy either. I would best describe these as heavy-duty riding leggings.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really like the look and feel of these breeches.