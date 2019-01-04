Welcome to our independent group test of gilets for horse riders. All of the gilets in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Mountain Horse Enya Primaloft Vest is an elegant tailored ladies’ jacket that is insulated with warm Primaloft insulation and has stylish gold coloured buttons. This vest is free from perfluorinated chemicals (PFC) and has a water repellent finish.

First impressions

I thought this gilet looked really smart and I liked the colour it came in.

Overview of performance

This gilet kept me warm and dry in the light showers and was really easy to wash.

Likes and dislikes

I found the large pockets were good, plus the zip worked well and did not get stuck like some others.