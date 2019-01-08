Welcome to our independent group test of men’s gilets. All of the gilets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Stierna M Gale Vest is a high stretch soft-shell with air drizz membrane and micro fleece inside. It is windproof and water-repellent with extreme breathability, so great for high intensity riding.

First impressions

My first impression was of a smart, well-made soft shell garment, with discreet detailing.

Overview of performance

This gilet performed extremely well. It functioned brilliantly as an under layer, being lightweight and slim-fitting enough to be worn under a jacket while breathable enough that you didn’t feel you were overheating when riding.

Likes and dislikes

I really liked the stretch of the fabric but I did feel that sizing was generally a little snug. The two-way zip and drawstring hem were very helpful as a riding garment, and it is a benefit to have the pockets — as equestrians we always have multiple things to carry around.