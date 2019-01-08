Welcome to our independent group test of men’s gilets. All of the gilets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The quilted Pikeur Alexus Waistcoat features 125g wadding, a two-way zip and a stand-up collar. It also comes with a stuff-bag.

First impressions

A really pleasing product from Pikeur — smart, on trend, extremely lightweight and fashionable.

Overview of performance

This gilet performed brilliantly; it is incredibly lightweight and yet warm enough to wear over a thin jumper in cooler weather, or as an under layer beneath a jacket when the temperatures drop further.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the quality and styling of this gilet, which is something Pikeur does very well. As a personal preference I would have liked zip pockets as opposed to popper closures, especially as when riding with anything in your pockets it is so easy to lose it. The stuff-bag is a nice touch and I can see lots of people finding this useful, although having mild OCD I don’t think I could ever settle for just crushing this gilet in without folding it tidily. A small is still quite generous, so it may be worth double checking sizings before purchase.