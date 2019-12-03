My LeMieux Activewear pull on breeches review

My LeMieux Activewear pull-on breeches Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £55

Welcome to our group test of winter riding leggings. All of the leggings in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The My LeMieux Activewear pull-on breeches offer a high degree of comfort that suits a lifestyle on and off a horse. The beautifully soft stretch fabric and fleecy lining ensure the pull-on breeches offer a flattering, comfortable fit. The full-seat grip adds a new dimension of function to these everyday breeches.

First impressions

These leggings looked really smart and of all the pairs tested felt the most like breeches — they were made of a firmer material, which I really liked.

Overview of performance

These leggings were the most hard-wearing of all that I tested. They had a good-quality, high, elasticated waist, and were shaped at the ankles, which stopped them riding up. They were the best pair for riding in and I really liked the full seat. The inside wasn’t fleecy, but they did have really deep pockets, which were handy.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I loved the style and material of these breeches — I don’t really have anything bad to say about them.