My LeMieux base layer Score 6/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 5/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £40

Welcome to our group test of winter base layers. All of the base layers in this group test have been put through their paces five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The My LeMieux base layer is a truly classic base layer for active riders designed to keep you warm and comfortable with sweat-wicking thermal fabric whatever the season. The silky smooth anti-microbial material offers a stylish tailored fit. Ultra soft seams with flat-lock stitching reduce chafing and unwanted pressure point. The 360° stretch fabrication allows greater mobility in any direction making the perfect clothing for riding and competing. The unique “Moisture-Movement System” of these garments actively takes sweat away from the skin and are designed to regulate body temperature & ensure optimum comfort.

First impressions

It looked really good quality and I really liked the subtle colours.

Overview of performance

The sleeves were a really good length, but I found the body not to be as close-fitting as I’d like for a base layer. It was soft and comfortable, apart from when it rode up when I was riding, which happened even when I tucked it in. It was warm and breathable — I wore it for cross-country schooling and I was a good temperature. It washed well, although over time the seams began to fray.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I loved how soft it was. It would be better if the fit was slightly better for me — because it was tight in some areas but loose in others it wasn’t the most flattering.