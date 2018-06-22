Welcome to our group test of base layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Kastel Denmark’s official description

The Kastel Denmark’s Charlotte Signature shirt is perfect for everything you do – walking, hiking, tennis or a nice day in town. The ultra-comfortable fabric blend and mesh inner sleeves are cool and stylish for anywhere the day takes you. Kastel Denmark is known for its specially made high-UPF shirt with long sleeves constructed with a lightweight material that gives the wearer superior comfort and coolness as well as added sun safety. And the UPF label always adds a measure of certainty.

Harriet’s first impressions

I wasn’t too sure about the material; it was very creased and thin with lots of mesh parts and didn’t look like it would be that hard wearing.

Overview of performance

This top is very breathable and keeps you dry. It was very good to cover your arms in the warmer months. The diamante back really grew on me and I got a lot of complements while wearing it. The fit was flattering, close to the skin and looked good tucked in or pulled out.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked how flattering and stylish it was, but it had to be washed on a delicate wash and I would worry that the diamantes might not survive long term although they did not come loose during the testing period.