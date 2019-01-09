Welcome to our new independent group test of half chaps and gaiters for horse riders. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Just Chaps firmly believe that our gaiters can do no wrong; the great cut and great price make these are another winner. Saltos gaiters are designed with passion and know-how to fit more riders.

First impressions

These looked very simple in style and design, were easy to fit and had a good zip.

Overview of performance

These gaiters fit nicely, were easy to put on and had good elastic with plenty of give so didn’t need a lot of wearing in. I found that they fitted well and looked good with whichever black jodhpur boots I was wearing.

Likes and dislikes

I like how comfortable they are and how easy they were to put on and take off. They are however quite plain in design and I feel that they are relatively expensive compared to some others on test.