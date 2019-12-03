HyPerformance Oslo softshell riding tights review

HyPerformance Oslo softshell riding tights Score 6/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £50

Welcome to our group test of winter riding leggings. All of the leggings in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The HyPerformance Oslo softshell riding tights are perfect for everyday riding. The flexible softshell tights are lined with brushed fleece for extra warmth, while the silicone knee patches aid grip in the saddle.

First impressions

These riding tights were quite plain in design and had a thick, high waistband. I noticed these had no pockets straightaway, which was a little annoying at times.

Overview of performance

I found these great for working around the yard rather than riding in particular. They weren’t especially warm, but they were very comfortable and of all the leggings I tested these had the fleeciest lining. They came up slightly shorter than the others tested and they weren’t really elasticated at the ankle so I found they rode up. The elastic waistband was good a retained its shape, but the material seemed to wear quite easily and there were signs of bobbling.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

They could have done with some pockets, but they were really comfortable for wearing around the yard.