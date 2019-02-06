Horseware long HWH2O Parka Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Horseware Price as reviewed: £149.95

Welcome to our new independent group test of long winter jackets for equestrians. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

It wouldn’t be winter without heavy down pours of rain while out riding or spectating. Have you ever had the feeling that you’re 100% covered? Now is your chance. The HWH20 Collection boasts a range of waterproof, breathable and windproof items. The Horseware long HWH2O Parka, is a fantastic piece with a stunning long cut and flattering tapered waist details. With the added protection of reflective and high visibility details for extra safety.

First impressions

I really liked the feel of the fabric, although it seemed quite plain in design compare to the others in the group test.

Overview of performance

This was great to use in the wet weather as well as on the warmer, showery days as it was breathable. I found it most useful to wear on a horse when I was warming up for a competition and wanted to keep my clothing underneath clean and dry.

Likes and dislikes

I like how light, waterproof and practical this jacket is. I did find the design quite plain.